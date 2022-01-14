Iran launches solid-file satellite rocket

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket into space last week.

General Amirali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard’s aerospace unit said that the test was a success, the news agency reported. He claimed that it was the first time Iran had employed a solid-fuel rocket instead of a liquid-fuel rocket. Iran will build lighter rocket engines for future space ventures, he said.

The satellite carrier, according to the general, was composed of a composite material rather than metal, which he claimed was “cost-effective.” Hajizadeh gave a talk to a group of clerics in Qom, Iran’s seminary capital. Iran is working hard to achieve its goals in the aerospace and satellite industries, he said.