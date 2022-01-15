Airline to resume services from Dubai

Dubai: Pakistan based air carrier, airblue has announced resumption of services from Dubai. The largest private air carrier in Pakistan updated that it will ill resume passenger flights to Karachi from Dubai from January 15.

Airblue will be operating 56 weekly flights from three cities of the UAE. It will operate 28 weekly flights from Dubai, 16 weekly flights from Sharjah and 12 weekly flights from Abu Dhabi.

The air carrier has a fleet of 11 aircrafts including A321neo, A320-200 and A321-200. It recently added two A321neo aircraft to expand its network on domestic and international routes.