Man who staged his own death to escape ‘rape charges’ has been found alive!

An American man who fabricated his own death to escape prosecution for rape has been discovered alive in the United Kingdom. Major Robert Creamer of the Rhode Island State Police said the man, known as Nicholas Alahverdian, had fled his country due to persecution. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old was arrested in Glasgow after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus and had to be hospitalized.

The man had sexually assaulted a woman to whom he owed money. They were once together, but the woman had ended the relationship. While living in Utah as Nicholas Rossi in 2008, he met the young woman on MySpace. Investigators found that Nicholas Rossi fled the country to avoid prosecution in Ohio and tried to convince investigators in other states that he was deceased, according to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt’s office. The FBI has said he’s also wanted in Ohio, where he’s accused of taking out credit cards in his foster father’s name and racking up more than $200,000 in debt.