Netflix increases monthly subscription rates

New York: Popular over-the-top (OTT) platform, Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price in the USA and Canada. Netflix raised the rate by $1 to $2 (roughly Rs. 75 to Rs. 150) per month. This is the first increase in these countries since October 2020. The United States and Canada are Netflix’s largest region with 74 million customers.

According to the revised rates, the standard plan now costs $15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per month in the US. The standard plan surged to CAD 16.49 (roughly Rs. 970) from CAD 14.99 (roughly Rs. 880) in Canada. The premium plan, which enables four streams at a time and streaming in ultra-HD, was increased by $2 to $19.99 (roughly Rs. 140 to Rs. 1400) per month in the US. The basic plan, with one stream, the cost rose by $1 to $9.99 (roughly Rs. 74 to Rs. 740) per month. In Canada, the premium plan rose by CAD 2 to CAD 20.99 (roughly Rs. 118 to Rs. 1,200), and the basic plan was unchanged at CAD 9.99 (roughly Rs. 600).