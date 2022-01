North Korea confirms missile test from train amid new sanctions

Seoul: North Korea confirmed on Saturday that it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train, which can be observed as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military informed that it had detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry’s statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its ‘confrontational stance’. Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for their country’s missile programs- a response to North Korea’s previous tests this month.

Also read: First OSD span of Trans-Harbour Link launched in Mumbai

North Korea in recent months has been ramping up tests of new missiles designed to overwhelm missile defences in the region amid pandemic-related border closures and a freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The announcement by the Treasury Department came just hours after North Korea said Kim oversaw a successful test of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday that he claimed would greatly increase the country’s nuclear ‘war deterrent’. Tuesday’s test was North Korea’s second demonstration of its purported hypersonic missile in a week.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Friday’s exercise was aimed at checking the alert posture of its army’s rail-borne missile regiment. The troops swiftly moved to the launch site after receiving the missile-test order on short notice and fired two ‘tactical guided’ missiles that accurately struck a sea target. The North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of what appeared to be two different missiles soaring above from rail cars engulfed in smoke.

Also read: Jallikkattu competition begins in Tamil Nadu; Teenager killed, 80 injured at Avaniyapuram

The missiles fired from rail cars appeared to be a solid-fuel short-range weapon the North has apparently modelled after Russia’s Iskander mobile ballistic system. First tested in 2019, the missile is designed to be maneuverable and fly at low altitudes, which potentially improve their chances of evading and defeating missile systems. The North first launched these missiles from a train in September last year as part of its efforts to diversify its launch options, which now includes various vehicles and may eventually include submarines depending on the country’s progress in its pursuit of such capabilities. Firing a missile from a train could add mobility, but some experts say North Korea’s simple rail networks running through its relatively small territory would be quickly destroyed by enemies during a crisis.