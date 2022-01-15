State government extends Covid restrictions till January 31

Kolkata: The West Bengal government extended the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state till January 31. The decision was taken after evaluating the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The state government relaxed some of the restrictions and allowed fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms. It also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is lesser

As per the new guidelines issued by the government, movement of people and vehicles will be banned between 10 pm and 5 am in the state. Only people working in emergency services like health, law and order and transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services are exempted from this movement ban.

Meanwhile, the state reported 22,645 new Covid-19 cases along 28 deaths. The overall infection tally surged to 18,63,697 in the state. The death toll is at 20,013. The positivity rate dipped to 31.14% and the fatality rate stood at 1.07%.