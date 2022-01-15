UP Polls 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates; Yogi Adityanath fielded in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the first list of candidates on Saturday, which included the names of 107 candidates-including contestants for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase. While addressing the press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be contesting from Sirathu assembly constituency.

In the first list, more than 60% of the names are from the OBC and SC categories. Of the 107 names announced, 63 are sitting MLAs while 20 have been dropped. There are 10 women candidates. Earlier, there were speculations that BJP may field Yogi Adityanath from the temple town of Ayodhya or Mathura. However, the BJP has finally decided to field him from Gorakhpur, which has been a stronghold of the UP chief minister. Adityanath has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh, for five consecutive terms since 1998.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.