Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain

Mumbai: Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of Indian Test team. Kohli announced this on Saturday in a statement that he shared on his social media handle. The announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2.

‘It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now’, said Kohli in the statement.

Virat Kohli took over as captain of Indian Test squad in 2014. He had led the team in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. He was removed from the ODI captaincy in December last year.