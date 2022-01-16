Country bans inflight meal from tomorrow

Lahore: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Pakistan has banned serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport. The new restriction will come into force from January 17. The decision was taken in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC has directed the CAA to ensure inflight mask wearing and also implement Covid related SOPs at all airports. It also directed the CAA to take strict measures against violators of existing SOPs.