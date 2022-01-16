Eggs should never be stored in the refrigerator; here’s why

Eggs are an important element of our daily diet since they are extremely beneficial to our health. When we bring eggs home, we are warned not to put them in the refrigerator before boiling them. Many people are perplexed and want to know why eggs cannot or should not be stored in the refrigerator.

Britain’s greatest chef, James Martin took two eggs to explain why. The first was a duck egg, while the second was of a hen. The duck egg was cooked right away without being refrigerated, whereas the hen egg was refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours before being boiled.

The boiled egg of duck was sufficiently cooked when James Martin cut it. However, the egg of the hen was not fully cooked. There was also a substantial taste and flavour variation between the two. James then explained the disparity between the two eggs.

According to James, when we put eggs in the fridge, they absorb the scent and flavour of other goods in the fridge. As a result, they lose their inherent taste and flavour. Hence, it should not be stored in the refrigerator. Instead, keep eggs in a cool, dry place.

Eggs are usually termed as a high protein source. Proteins are essential for muscle, tissue strength and healing, and also serve as the building blocks of life. A single egg has 6.3 grammes of protein. They also help to raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol levels.

Egg yolks are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D. The high satiety levels of eggs also result in a strong sense of pleasure and reduced appetite. This is ideal for people who want to lose weight.