Police arrest BSF officer who cheated people of 125 Cr!

A Border Security Force officer in Haryana has been found in possession of 14 crores in cash, jewellery worth rupees one crore and seven luxury cars, including a Mercedes and BMW. BSF Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, who had been posted to the National Security Guard headquarters (NSG) in Manesar, in Gurgaon district, has now been arrested for cheating people of 125 cr under the guise of an IPS officer, police said.

Mamta Yadav, the officer’s wife, Ritu Yadav, and an accomplice have also been arrested. Mr. Yadav, pretending to be an IPS officer, received crores of rupees from people on the pretext of getting contracts on the NSG campus. The police said Yadav transferred most of the cheated money to a fake account registered in the name of NSG. This account was operated by his sister Ritu Yadav, who is a manager at Axis Bank.

According to Preet Pal Singh, ACP Crime, Gurgaon Police, Praveen Yadav had lost 60 lakh rupees on the stock market and was looking for ways to get the money back by cheating people. Mr. Yadav recently got posted to Agartala but he has amassed immense wealth by the fraud game he was playing .This resulted in his resignation from the post a few days back .