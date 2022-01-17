AAP to announce Punjab’s CM candidate tomorrow at noon

Chandigarh: Aam Admy Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the party’s Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate’s name will be announced on Tuesday at noon. This announcement holds importance ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, where they hold power as the major opposition party in the assembly.

Also read: ‘BJP will never understand the problems of the common man’: claims expelled BJP Minister

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.