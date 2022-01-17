‘BJP will never understand the problems of the common man’: claims expelled BJP Minister

New Delhi: Ahead of the up-coming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, expelled BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat said that Congress Party will form government in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had dismissed State Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet on Sunday.

‘BJP will never understand the problems of the common man. I know that party very well. I understand their approach. I will continue to work for the welfare of people’, HS Rawat was quoted by ANI. ‘Congress Party will form government in Uttarakhand. I will work for the Congress party’, he added.

The decision to dismiss Rawat from the Cabinet was taken during the BJP’s Uttarakhand core group meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were present in the meeting along with the party’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, State president Madan Kaushik, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi, election co-in charge RP Singh and others.

Harak Singh Rawat, who was invited for the meet, did not even attend the BJP core group meeting. Rawat was angry with the party since he had been demanding tickets for himself and for his daughter-in-law Anukruti Gusai, for which BJP was not ready. Harak Singh was reportedly constantly pressurizing BJP to give three tickets including himself, his daughter-in-law and one of his supporters. Earlier too, he had been pressurizing the party for getting his demands fulfilled. But this time the party did not entertain his demands and showed him the way out by expelling him from the party.

Harak Singh Rawat came to BJP five years ago after rebelling from Congress. Although, speculations are rife about Rawat returning to Congress again. He has a long history of changing political parties. Earlier in December, Harak Singh Rawat had quit the cabinet and threatened to resign from the party following which BJP leaders had asked him to remain in the party to which he had agreed. Polls to elect the 70-member State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10.