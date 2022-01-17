Curd – A wonderful food supplement to be combined with the right side dishes

Curd is an unavoidable dish on the Indian dining table as its versatility is undoubtedly proven . It has become a staple in almost everyone’s diet, and some even believe it is superior to milk. Curd is rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein, making it a very healthy food. Even nutritious foods can harm your health if taken in with the wrong combinations . The same goes for curd. As you know, there are some food items that, if consumed with curd, can harm your health.

Curd and Onion

Consuming curd and onion together can cause allergies, gas, acidity, and even vomiting. This is because curd has a cooling effect, but onions have a warming effect. This makes them incompatible when combined. Even so, curd and onions are frequently consumed together by inadvertent consumers, especially in the summer. This habit is extremely harmful to our health and therefore we should avoid eating them together.

Curd and Fish

The combination of curd and fish also harms our health. It can lead to indigestion, acidity, and gas. Therefore, you should avoid eating fish with curd. Despite their benefits, fish and curd when consumed together may cause health problems. The combination can worsen skin conditions.

Mango and Curd

Mangoes are hot for your body, while curd is cooling. Skin issues and other complications can occur if you consume them both at the same time. Therefore, mango is not recommended for consumption with curd.

Urad Dal

Your body feels hot when you consume urad dal. Therefore, consuming curd with it may cause a variety of health problems. It can cause bloating, gas, and acidity, as well as loose stools.

Curd and Milk

Milk is the basic ingredient for curd. Combining them can, however, harm the digestive system and cause gas, acidity, and even vomiting.