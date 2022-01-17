Freezing cold to grip North West India

Various parts of Northwest India continue to experience extreme cold climate which can escalate to severe cold from Monday. From last Friday to Sunday, the recorded temperature was significantly low, however was above normal minimum.

Director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), M Mohapatra said that an intense western disturbance has passed through the region last week. Because of this, the cold northerly winds bring extremely cold air from the Himalayas to this region. And this is causing the temperature to dip and it will continue till Monday at least, he said.

Low clouds and fog were leading to less sunshine and have brought down day temperatures, said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre.

A new western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Tuesday and another one in northwest India from January 21 and is expected to bring scattered rainfall. The rainfall is also expected in Telangana, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on Monday and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during the next three days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be having an isolated light to moderate rainfall from Tuesday to Thursday.