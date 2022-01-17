Germany to scrape off Nazi-era abortion law

On Monday, Germany’s justice ministry submitted a draft proposal that would repeal a Nazi-era regulation prohibiting doctors from disclosing information about abortions.

Currently, doctors in Germany are permitted to state that they perform abortions, but they are not permitted to disclose any additional information on the operation.

According to critics, the rule makes it too difficult for women to find out what procedures are available and who performs them.

The repeal of the 1933 law, according to Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, will make it simpler for women seeking additional information online to consult qualified sources.

He continued, “Doctors should also be able to inform the public about abortion without fear of criminal prosecution.”

In the coalition agreement inked in November, the new administration outlined its plans to repeal the law.