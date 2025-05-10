Pakistan mobilises troops, launches strikes at several locations: Indian govt

India has accused Pakistan of escalating hostilities by moving troops to forward areas and launching attacks on both military and civilian targets. Officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, confirmed that Pakistan has deployed heavy weaponry and combat drones to strike more than 26 locations along the International Border and Line of Control. These strikes targeted key airbases like Udhampur, Pathankot, and Bhuj, as well as civilian sites, including schools and hospitals, which India termed as “cowardly” and “deplorable.”

In response, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision airstrikes on Pakistani military facilities, including airbases at Rafiqui, Murid, and Sialkot, as well as radar and command centers in Pasrur, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan. India rejected Pakistan’s claims of downing the Indian S-400 air defence system and emphasized that its retaliatory action was limited to military targets, with efforts made to minimize collateral damage. Officials also criticized Pakistan for using civilian aircraft as shields, misusing international air routes and putting innocent lives at risk.

The Indian government reiterated that it does not seek escalation but will respond firmly to any aggression. Wing Commander Singh reported continued use of drones and artillery by Pakistan in areas like Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor. The Indian government accused Pakistan of spreading falsehoods, such as alleging Indian strikes on religious sites, and confirmed that one Indian official, Rajkumar Thapa, was killed in Pakistani shelling. Foreign Secretary Misri concluded by stating that the situation remains dynamic and further updates will be provided as necessary.