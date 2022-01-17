Mandaviya releases postal stamp to mark 1 year of COVID vaccine drive

Seventy per cent of people in India have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and 93 % received the first dose, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who launched a postage stamp commemorating the one-year anniversary of the immunization effort. The vaccination campaign began on January 16 last year, with healthcare personnel being the first to get immunized.

Mandaviya, speaking via video conference at the commemorative postage stamp issue ceremony, said it is a proud time for Indians and the world is surprised by the Covid immunisation effort of the country.

‘On the occasion of completion of one year of the Covid vaccination drive, a postage stamp has been released on the vaccine indigenously developed jointly by the ICMR and Bharat Biotech, realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s dream of self-reliant India’, the minister said. He also complimented all scientists on the occasion, who carried out research and developed an indigenous Covid vaccine.