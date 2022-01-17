Train stops inches away from woman pushed onto the tracks in Brussels

A woman in Belgium had a remarkable escape after a man purposefully shoved her onto the path of a speeding metro train. The shocking incident was captured on a security camera and the footage has now gone viral.

The 30-second footage showed passengers waiting for the metro at Rogier metro station in Brussels on Friday. A man in a black T-shirt crept up behind a woman and gave her a hefty nudge as the train drew into the station. The woman lose her footing and fell into the tracks in front of the approaching train.

Fortunately, the train’s driver applied the brakes promptly. The train came to a halt just inches from the shocked victim who was struggling to get her senses back. Passers-by rushed in to assist her to get off the rails. The victim and the metro driver were both transported to the hospital for treatment before being permitted to return home.

(??Vidéo choc)

Tentative de meurtre dans la station de métro Rogier à Bruxelles ce vendredi vers 19h40. pic.twitter.com/dT0ag5qEFu — Infos Bruxelles?? (@Bruxelles_City) January 14, 2022

Also Read: Bengali theatre and film actress Shaoli Mitra passes away at 74

Later, the culprit was apprehended who shoved the woman in front of the train. He had been charged with attempted homicide. The court also hired a psychological expert to confirm his mental state. The issue is currently being investigated further.