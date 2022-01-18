Australian Open – Garbine Muguruza beats Clara Burel to reach second round :

With a 6-3 6-4 triumph against tenacious young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, third seed Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Australian Open.

Burel fought valiantly in the first set, breaking Muguruza, but her own serve was frail, and 12 double faults dug a hole she was never going to be able to climb out of

The seasoned Spaniard, who was a losing finalist two years ago at Melbourne Park, came into the net with tremendous impact to go up a set and a break, but was broken again while serving for the match.

In the next game, the former Wimbledon and French Open champion broke Burel for the sixth time to complete the victory and advance to a match against another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet.