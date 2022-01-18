Building under construction collapses in Kozhikode; 20 injured

Kozhikode : At least 20 people were injured, few of them seriously, after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in Kozhikode district collapsed on Tuesday morning. According to police officials, the multi- storeyed building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials have swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building. Three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

