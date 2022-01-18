Vivo launches Vivo Y55 5G: Know the specifications and price

Taipei: Chinese technology company, Vivo launched its latest 5G smartphone Vivo Y55 5G in Taiwan. Vivo Y55 5G is priced at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 21,500). The smartphone is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colours.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080×2408 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup- a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.1. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 164×75.84×8.25mm, and weighs 187 grams.