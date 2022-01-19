Actor-MP Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

Kochi: Mollywood Superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday. The details were shared by the actor himself through his social media handle.

‘Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever’, he tweeted. The superstar also urged his fans and followers to take all the precautions and practice social distancing. “At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected,” he added, in his note.

A few weeks ago, actor Mammootty was also tested positive for Covid-19 while on the sets of an upcoming movie CBI-5, after which the shoot of the film was temporarily suspended.