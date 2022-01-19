Bachchan ‘s reaction on a comment from Sourav Ganguly

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has updated his Instagram account with two new photos. Dressed in casuals, Amitabh arrived at work in elegance. Amitabh was dressed in a blue hoodie, dark slacks, and a blue beanie. He walked with one hand in his hoodie pocket and his gaze fixed on the ground.

In the caption of the photos, he mentioned the words ‘city fog,’ which were inscribed on his jacket ‘Yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean,’ he wrote.

Amitabh’s admirer Sourav Ganguly commented, ‘The boss is out…age is only a number for him.’ ‘Got to get going… I’ve been idle for far too long,’ Amitabh replied. He also sent a slew of laughing emojis.