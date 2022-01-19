Banaras University offers first-ever Hindu studies program in India: Get the details here…

The prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi has launched a new postgraduate course – master’s in Hindu studies. BHU has become India’s first university to offer a course in this discipline. According to a BHU spokesperson, this course is the first of its kind to be offered in the country by a university.

What is BHU’s new programme in Hindu studies?

The Master’s in Hindu studies is an interdisciplinary programme designed to meet the National Education Policy, 2020. The programme is being offered by the Bharat Adhyayan Kendra in collaboration with the Department of Philosophy and Religion, the Department of Sanskrit and the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology under the faculty of Arts.

Purpose of the course:

The course aims to open students’ eyes to several aspects and facts about the Hindu religion and to help spread its message to as many people as possible, said Prof V K Shukla, a senior rector. A total of 45 students, including one foreign student, have so far joined the first batch. Rakesh Upadhyaya, Centenary Chair, believes that such courses will help impart the values of ‘Sanatan’ to students and young people.