Former Chief Minister test Covid-19 positive

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron and former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal was tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. He was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for the infection.

‘He is currently fine, had a mild fever. We hospitalized him as a precautionary measure’, said his son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ).