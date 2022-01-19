Hygiene in trains a concern? Disinfection technology from CSIR combats COVID-19

The Indian Railways will soon employ a new disinfection technology to combat Covid-19! According to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, the CSIR has developed a disinfection technology to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in train coaches, AC buses, closed spaces, etc. The minister stated that the UV-C technology developed by CSIR- Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) is totally effective in mitigating airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2. According to the Union Minister of State, the new technology will also be relevant after Covid.

The newly developed disinfection technology has already been successfully tested on Indian Railways, air-conditioned buses, and even the Parliament House, and is now available to the general public. In his remarks, the minister referred to guidelines released by the CSIR on Disinfection Technologies for the mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission. However, Singh reminded people/passengers that even after installing this new CSIR-developed disinfection technology, they should adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, such as maintaining social distance from one another, avoiding crowds, and using face masks when necessary.

The new disinfection technology, according to the minister, has been developed in accordance with deactivating the SARS COV-2 virus contained in an aerosol with essential ventilation measures, safety and user guidelines, and tested according to bio safety standards. By utilizing 254nm Ultraviolet light, UV-C can destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, as well as other bio-aerosols, etc. A UV-C air duct disinfection system can also be implemented in class rooms, auditoriums, large conference rooms, malls, etc., providing a relatively safer environment for indoor activities during the current Covid-19 pandemic.