PV Sindhu sweeps into the second round of the Syed Modi International

P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, advanced to the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament by defeating fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in straight games in the women’s singles category on Wednesday.

In a lopsided match at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, the 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost in the semifinals of the India Open Super 500 last week, beat Tanya 21-9 21-9.

Sindhu, a former global champion, will face Lauren Lam of the United States, who defeated Ira Sharma 15-21 21-16 21-16.

In another match, Kanika Kanwal of India defeated Disha Gupta of the United States 21-15 16-21 21-6 to begin her campaign with a win.