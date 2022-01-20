Air India resumes flights to select cities in US

Mumbai: Air India announced that it will operate passenger flight service to some cities in the USA. The national air carrier of India had suspended, curtailed and revised flights to the US following deployment of 5G internet services.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for third day in a row

Air India had cancelled at least 14 flights between India and the US after the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that the 5G could interfere with key cockpit instruments including altimeters. Air India, along with Emirates, ANA and Japan Airlines were among those that cancelled, curtailed or revised their flights to most US airports after the new norms came into force.