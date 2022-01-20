Antibiotic-resistant bacterial disease claim the lives of 1.2 million people in 2019 .

NEW DELHI: 1.2 million people died in 2019 as a direct result of antibiotic-resistant bacterial illnesses according to a report published in the medical journal Lancet. The global impact of the anti microbial resistance (AMR ) which is now the biggest cause of death, surpassing HIV/AIDS and malaria, according to a study that looked at 204 countries and territories. As a result of medication resistance among germs that cause common, formerly treatable diseases such lower respiratory and bloodstream infections, hundreds of thousands of people die each year.

the global impact of the anti microbial resistance (AMR ) which is now the biggest cause of death

The report emphasises the urgent need to ramp up antimicrobial resistance (AMR) efforts and provides policymakers with effective actions that will help save lives and protect health systems. These include increasing financing for the development of new antibiotics and treatments, optimising the use of existing medicines, and taking more action to monitor and manage infections.