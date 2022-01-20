Bypolls in Chhattisgarh to elect 504 Panchayat representatives

On Thursday morning, voters in 28 districts of Chhattisgarh began voting in a by-election to elect 504 representatives to three-tier panchayat councils. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the state electoral commission.

Aside from that, voting for eight sarpanches in as many village panchayats as possible in two districts is also taking place at the same time. Five gram panchayats in Kondagaon district and three in Korea district must elect a sarpanch.

The election is taking place in the midst of athe spreading pandemic. Each polling station has one healthcare worker assigned by the state electoral commission.

There are 1,288 candidates running in both the general election and the by-elections, with 1,066 voting locations set up.

To ensure fair and peaceful voting, elaborate security precautions have been prepared at all polling places.

The ruling Congress party defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in the December elections for urban local bodies (BJP). The Congress won 174 wards, while the BJP only managed 89. In six wards, the Janata Congress of Chhattisgarh (J) won, while independent candidates won in 31.

The results were expected, according to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and people voted based on the government’s plans and schemes.

Elections were held in 300 wards out of a total of 370.