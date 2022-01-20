China’s PLA allegedly kidnaps a 17-year-old boy inside Indian territory: Reports

According to sources in the defence establishment on Thursday, the Indian Army has sought the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s support in order to locate missing boy Miram Taron, so he can be returned in accordance with established protocol. Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao told reporters on Wednesday that PLA troops abducted a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday inside Indian territory in the upper Siang district of the state.

The sources said that when the Indian Army received the information about Taron, it immediately contacted the Chinese PLA through a hotline. This was to inform them that an individual who was hunting and collecting herbs has lost his way and cannot be found.

According to sources, PLA assistance has been requested in order to locate the individual on their side and return him in accordance with established protocols. Gao said on Wednesday that the incident occurred near the point where the Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam. The MP also said that he had informed the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and asked him to take appropriate action.

The PLA abducted five youths in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district in September 2020 and released them after about a week. The latest incident occurred as the Indian Army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020. There have been 14 rounds of military-level talks between India and China to resolve the stand-off.

In eastern Ladakh, disengagement is yet to be completed in areas such as Hot Springs, Depsang bulge and Demchok. Both sides have between 50,000 and 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control. China shares a 3,400 km-long LAC with India from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.