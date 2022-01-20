Kerala Govt terms Dileep as ‘key conspirator’ in actress assault case; Opposes bail plea in HC

Kochi: The Kerala government opposed actor Dileep’s anticipatory bail plea before the High Court in the new case over threatening investigating officials of the actress assault case. In the counter-affidavit submitted before the High Court, the government claimed that Dileep is the key conspirator in the actress attack case.

‘For the first time in the history of Kerala, a quotation gang was hired for a sexual attack. We have never heard of a conspiracy to endanger the life of investigating officials before. Dileep has been frequently trying to interrupt the trial of the case and has influenced 20 witnesses to turn hostile in the case. This is an unnatural case’, the prosecution argued before the court.

Prosecution further demanded that Dileep should be taken into custody for further interrogation in the case, and his voice samples should be examined in detail. ‘The probe team recovered much evidence so far. 19 items including a mobile phone were seized from the houses of Dileep and his brother. Dileep has been trying his maximum to evade the law from the day he was named as accused in the case’, the prosecution reported.

The High Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea of Dileep and others on Friday. Dileep, his brother P Sivakumar alias Anoop, Dileep’s brother-in-law TN Sooraj, relative Appu, friend Baiju Chemanganad and hotel owner Sarath are named as accused in the new case over threatening investigating officials.