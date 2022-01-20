Showers in N India expected this week end;

As a cyclonic circulation lies over north Bangladesh and a western disturbance lies over Afghanistan, widespread rain is predicted in regions of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi throughout the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Friday, a new active western disturbance is expected to hit northwest India, with an induced cyclonic circulation forming over Rajasthan on Saturday.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is extremely possible. Isolated to scattered rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Friday. Over the weekend, the region is anticipated to get extensive rain. In Madhya Pradesh, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected.

This week, dense fog is expected in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar during the night and early morning hours.

In portions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, cold to severe cold day conditions are expected during the next two days. In isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, cold day conditions are expected.