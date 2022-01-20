Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market for the third day in a row. The selling pressure in information technology, consumer products and pharma stocks has weighed upon the Indian market. Investors have lost Rs 6.56 lakh crore in wealth in a three-day sharp plunge on the market. The market capitalization (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies falling to Rs 273 lakh crore from Monday’s Rs 280 lakh crore mark.

BSE Sensex slumped 634 points or 1.06% to close at 59,465. , The NSE Nifty settled 181 points or 1.01% lower at 17,757. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.16% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index edged 0.05% lower. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled in red. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,745 shares advanced and 1,656 declined.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Lab, Infosys, HCL Tech, HUL, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services. The top gainers in the market were PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cements, ICICI Bank, NTPC and Tata Consumer Products.