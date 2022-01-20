Syed Modi International Badminton: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

New Delhi: In badminton, India’s ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy entered the quarterfinals of Syed Modi International badminton tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles quarterfinals by defeating Lauren Lam of the USA by ‘ 21-16, 21-13’ in just 33 minutes.

Sindhu will face sixth-seeded Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong in the last-eight stage. Sindhu had earlier defeated compatriot Tanya Hemanth 21-9 21-9 in her campaign-opener.

In another women’s singles second round match, India’s Samiya Imad Farooqui entered the quarterfinals after beating compatriot Kanika Kanwal by ’21-6, 21-15′. Anupama Upadhyaya beat Smit Toshniwal ’21-12, 21-19′ to set up a clash against Farooqui. Fifth seed HS Prannoy defeated compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat by ‘ 21-11, 16-21, 21-18’.