The latest BrahMos missile test fired successfully:

According to news agency ANI, India successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore on Thursday. According to ANI, the missile was loaded with new technological breakthroughs that had been successfully verified by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO successfully test-fired a naval variant of the BrahMos from an Indian Navy stealth guided-missile ship just over a week ago, on January 11.

The missile hit the specified target ‘precisely,’according to the DRDO.

Rajnath Singh, the Union defence minister, thanked DRDO personnel on the successful launch, saying it ‘reconfirmed the toughness of the Indian Navy’s mission preparedness.’

BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya that resulted in the formation of Brahmos Aerospace. The missile gets its name from two rivers: India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.

The supersonic cruise missile is produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia. It can be launched from submarines, ships, aeroplanes, or ground platforms.

The BrahMos missile travels at 2.8 Mach, or nearly three times the speed of sound.

India has already deployed a significant number of the original BrahMos missiles, as well as other important weapons, in a number of vital locations.