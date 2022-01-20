US warship in South China Sea

Chinese soldiers pursued and warned away a US warship that entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, Chinese military said on Thursday, in the latest flare-up in tensions in the disputed waterway.

The Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said the USS Benfold ‘illegally’ entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, infringing on the country’s sovereignty, and that Chinese navy and air forces were tracking the ship.

‘We earnestly urge that the US side cease such provocative actions immediately, failing which it will bear the catastrophic repercussions of unanticipated events,’ People’s Liberation Army added. ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of Paracel Island, consistent with international law,’ the US Navy said the Benfold