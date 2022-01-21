Big hit to CPI(M); Kerala High Court bans all conferences attended by more than 50 people in Kasaragod

Kochi: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala High Court has issued an order banning all conferences attended by more than 50 people in Kasaragod district.

On Thursday, the district collector has also issued an order restricting public meetings, which was withdrawn within two hours. The HC issued the interim order banning all conferences while considering a Public Interest Litigation which questioned the collector’s move. As per the interim order, the district collector should ensure that more than 50 people are not attending any conferences in the district. The order will be in effect for a week. ‘The central government has capped the number of attendees even in Republic Day celebrations. Then why did political parties get special consideration’, the high court questioned.

In the PIL moved to the HC, the petitioner alleged that the district collector had withdrawn the order on restrictions for conducting the CPM conference. A clerk of a lawyer in Thiruvananthapuram filed the petition, which was considered by a division bench of the High Court. A strong protest is being raised against CPM district conferences amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. The lawyer who appeared for the government argued that 150 people are allowed in an event held in an open space. But the court dismissed this argument and questioned the logic of the guidelines.

Amidst this, CPM has decided to shorten the district conferences to a two-day long event. Hence, conferences at Kasaragod and Thrissur will be concluded on Saturday.