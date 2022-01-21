Fire breaks out petroleum site in Kuwait

Kuwait City: A massive fire broke out early Friday at a petroleum refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Company. The national oil company of Kuwait said that no injuries or casualties were reported due to fire. The company had suspended export operations due to the fire.

The fire occurred at a petroleum coke flow line in the Shuaiba Industrial Area. The coal-like substance is a byproduct of refined crude oil that is used in the steel and aluminum industry.

A massive fire had broke out at oil refinery run by the same company earlier an week ago. 2 Asian workers were killed and 10 others were injured in that accident. An earlier fire erupted at that same oil refinery three months prior, resulting in several injuries.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.