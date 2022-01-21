Harbhajan Singh, wife actress Geeta Basra test positive for Covid-19

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and his wife, actress Geeta Basra have tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

First, Geeta updated about her health on her Instagram with a picture of her, quarantined at home and she captioned it saying, ‘After being so careful and trying to dodge this damm thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us!’ Later the 41-year-old cricketer tweeted their health update and said – ‘I’ve tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest, please be safe and take care’.

Also read: ‘Miss you so much’: Rhea Chakraborty shares post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary

Harbhajan, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game last month, was slated to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat from the second and final leg, beginning January 24, but he won’t be able to participate now. One of India’s most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.