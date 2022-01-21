‘ Help the visually impaired students ‘ – UGC urges universities;

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised universities and colleges to adopt and develop appropriate instructional materials for students who are blind or visually impaired. All universities should adopt appropriate educational resources, such as Braille-print books, large print books, tactile books, and audio books, as well as other assistive devices, to meet the needs of visual impairments for equitable access to the curriculum, according to the commission, which regulates higher education in the country.

‘It is recommended that all universities develop/adopt appropriate educational resources such as Braille-print books, large print books, tactile books, audio books, and other assistive devices that better meet the needs of visual impairments for equitable access to the curriculum,’ according to a statement from the UGC. According to the Commission, these educational resources should also be uploaded to the university’s website and made freely available.