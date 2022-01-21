In just 24 hours, India has reported 3,47,254 new Covid cases, with 703 deaths

The latest data issued by the Union health ministry on Friday, India had 3,47,254 new cases of corona virus illness (Covid-19). According to the ministry’s figures, the country also had 703 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As the Omicron-led increase in the country persisted, the number of active Covid-19 cases surpassed two million. According to figures released by the Union health ministry, the overall caseload today stands at 3,85,66,027.

The number of Omicron cases has risen to 9,692, according to the government. According to the data, daily Omicron instances increased by 4.36 percent on Friday compared to the previous day.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 17.94%, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 16.56%, according to the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 2,51,777 persons have recovered from the viral sickness, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,60,58,806.