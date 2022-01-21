Indian Railways cancels, short-terminate several trains

Bangalore: The Indian Railways has cancelled, short-terminated some trains. The trains were cacncelled due to congestion on Yalvigi-Gudgeri railway line .

Full List:

Train No. 07367 Arsikere -SSS Hubballi Passenger Spl. commencing journey on 23.01.2022 & 24.01.2022 will be partially cancelled between Haveri – SSS Hubballi. The train will be short terminated at Haveri.

Train No. 07368 SSS Hubballi – Arsikere Passenger Special of 23.01.2022 & 24.01.2022 will be partially cancelled between SSS-Hubballi and Haveri. The train will originate from Haveri instead of SSS-Hubballi.

Train No. 12079 KSR Bengaluru -SSS Hubballi Janshatabdi Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on 23.01.2022 and 24.01.2022 will be regulated enroute for 60 minutes and 30 minutes respectively.

Train No. 12080 SSS Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express commencing journey from SSS Hubballi on 23.01.2022 will be rescheduled for 30 minutes.