Poland restaurants deny entry to unvaccinated people amid surge in Covid cases

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe, many governments are taking stringent actions to curb down social activities. However the government of Poland have been receiving flak for their lenient policy against the spread of Coronavirus. Following this, the restaurants of the country came together and took the matters in their hands to handle the situation in their own way. They have come out with their own rule of denying entry to unvaccinated people in their restaurants.

As per the new policy, which is not mandated by the government, all visiting customers need to show vaccination certificates before being allowed to eat in restaurants. Warsaw restaurateur Marcin Wojtasik, who runs a Japanese eatery ‘Yatta Ramen’, was quoted by Reuters that he is willing to face bad reviews from anti-vaxxers to help protect his staff. ‘It was a very unpopular decision, there were some very strong reactions. But not for our usual customers. They’ve taken it very well’, he added.

Previously, public places like restaurants, hotels, theatres etc. were allowed to give up to 50% of their capacity to unvaccinated people. The new government regulations brought it down to 30%. However, a large part of the population still saw it as a soft action against the sharp rise of number of COVID cases. In fact, 13 of 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council have quit as advisors because of the government’s refusal to implement stricter rules.

Only about 56% of Poles have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and less than a third have received a third booster shot. Another recent Reuters report had revealed that compared to 68.7% for the European Union as a whole, Poland has one of the lowest rates of double-jabbed citizens.