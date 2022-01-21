Republic Day 2022: The selection process for tableaux

January 26 th in every Indian’s mind evokes patriotism and it permeates into the minds of even the young ! All think alike , all look for the pomp and the pageantry on Raj Path , New Delhi where the Tricolour flutters from the Red Fort ! India exhibits her Army strength by the grand parade on the majestic Grandiose Raj path. The day honours the Indian soldier and the solidarity of the nation the commitments that each citizen has towards his country.

This year’s theme is to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The theme is: [email protected] – Freedom struggle, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @ 75, Actions @ 75 and Resolve @ 75. The final names are chosen by an expert committee. The committee examines the proposals and sends suggestions if necessary. They may also make modifications if necessary. The participants then come up with three-dimensional models of their proposal. However, this is not meant to be a selection process. Final lists are not announced until several rounds of meetings have been held.

This year’s tableaux

In this year’s parade, officials have announced that tableaux representing Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be displayed. The officials have also announced that nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be represented this year. The nine tableaux are: Education and Skill Development, Civil Aviation, Communications and Posts, Home Affairs, Housing, Textiles, Law and Justice, Jal Shakti, and Culture. Therefore, there will be a total of 21 tableaux at this year’s parade. According to the officials, there were 56 proposals to display tableaux this year.