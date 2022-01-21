SBI internet banking, UPI and Yono app won’t be available tomorrow

Mumbai: The internet banking services of State Bank of India (SBI) will remain unavailable for a few hours in the morning of Saturday, January 22. The SBI online banking services such as internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, and UPI will remain affected from 02:00 am to 8:30 am. The public sector bank updated this is due to the routine undergoing technology upgrade.

‘We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience’, SBI said.

SBI is the country’s largest bank in terms of network and reach. The bank operates more than 22,000 branches across the country along with a strong network of 57,889 ATMs.