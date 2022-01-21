Shhhhh your toilet flush can invite trouble ! Read on…

One Italian couple was compensated Rs 8 lakh after they were unable to sleep as a result of their neighbor’s flushing noise. In a case filed in 2003, a couple from Gulf Of Poets complained that their neighbour’s flush was too loud, preventing them from getting a good night’s sleep. Finally, the couple was awarded compensation by the court after many years after the neighbor was ordered to pay them £8,000, or over Rs 8 lakh.

It is believed that four brothers from their neighbourhood are the source of the loud sound of flush in the Italian coastal city in their case. According to the Mirror, the couple told the court that the sound was coming from the opposite wall adjacent to their bedroom, which contained their neighbour’s toilet. Because their bedroom was small and they could not rearrange their beds, the noise from their neighbour’s toilet disturbed them while they slept. The court took this issue seriously and ordered an inspection of both flats.

Final verdict came after many years:

In the course of the inspection, the inspectors asked the neighbours to change their loud flushes. Due to their displeasure with that verdict, the four brothers who owned the apartment filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court. However, judges in the US have now ruled in favor of the couple, ruling that the noise of the flush ‘infringed on their right to a good night’s sleep’. In its judgment, the court ordered the neighbour to pay the couple over Rs 8 lakh in compensation.