Siddharth has been summoned by Chennai police for his inflammatory tweet about Saina Nehwal

The Greater Chennai Police have questioned actor Siddharth for his provocative tweet regarding Indian ace player Saina Nehwal.

‘We have got 2 complaints about it’-Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal told reporters on Thursday (the tweet). One of the charges has already been filed in Hyderabad, and the second suit involves defamation. We’ve already sent out summonses. We’re thinking about how we can acquire his statement since it’s epidemic season.

News organisation According to PTI, the cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad police has opened a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to offend the modesty of women) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, based on a complaint filed by a lady.

Siddharth had responded to Saina’s censure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breakdown in Punjab on January 5 in his initial tweet (which has since been deleted). Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the Nation Commission for Women, has requested for Siddharth’s Twitter account to be suspended and said she will take the matter to the police.

‘He merely said it and he is now apologising,’ Nehwal stated in response to the scandal. That day, I was astonished to see myself trending on Twitter. I haven’t spoken with him, but I’m glad he apologised… See, it’s about women; he shouldn’t target a lady like that, but that’s fine; I’m content in my own place, and God bless him.