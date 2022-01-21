Snake found in the chamber of Bombay High Court judge, video surfaces

A snake was found inside the chamber of Justice NR Borkar of the Bombay High Court on Friday. The snake, which was 4.5 to 5 feet long and non-poisonous, was discovered early in the morning when the judge was not in his chambers.

When the snake was spotted, the judges’ staff alerted the police officers stationed within the HC, who contacted an NGO called SarpMitra (friend of the snake). According to court authorities, the snake was caught by one of the NGO volunteers.

The official stated that it will be released in its native environment.

The High Court is currently hearing cases virtually due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in the city.